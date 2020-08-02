Reviewing Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) and Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG)

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) and Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Guardant Health alerts:

This table compares Guardant Health and Progenity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Guardant Health -30.27% -9.24% -7.82% Progenity N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings for Guardant Health and Progenity, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Guardant Health 0 0 8 0 3.00 Progenity 0 0 4 0 3.00

Guardant Health presently has a consensus price target of $116.14, indicating a potential upside of 36.35%. Progenity has a consensus price target of $13.75, indicating a potential upside of 50.93%. Given Progenity’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Progenity is more favorable than Guardant Health.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.4% of Guardant Health shares are held by institutional investors. 13.0% of Guardant Health shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Guardant Health and Progenity’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Guardant Health $214.38 million 37.58 -$75.65 million ($0.84) -101.40 Progenity N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Progenity has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Guardant Health.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc., a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications. It also provides LUNAR-1 for minimal residual disease and recurrence detection in cancer survivors. In addition, the company is developing LUNAR-2 for early detection of cancer in higher risk individuals. Further, it offers development services, including companion diagnostic development and regulatory approval, clinical trial referral, and liquid biopsy testing development and support services to biopharmaceutical companies and medical institutions. Guardant Health, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Progenity Company Profile

Progenity, Inc., a biotechnology company, provides complex molecular and specialized testing services to physicians, clinicians, and their patients in the United States. It offers testing services for common hereditary disorders, cystic fibrosis, spinal muscular atrophy, fragile X syndrome, and Jewish genetic diseases; pan-ethnic carrier screening services; non-invasive prenatal, miscarriage, and pharmacogenetic testing services; and ovarian assessment reports for women. The company also provides pediatric testing services. Progenity, Inc. was formerly known as Ascendant MDX, Inc. and changed its name to Progenity, Inc. in November, 2013. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in San Diego, California with a laboratory in Ann Arbor, Michigan. It has a bill payment location in Detroit, Michigan.

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.