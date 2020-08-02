Innerscope Hearing Technologies (OTCMKTS:INND) vs. Social Reality (OTCMKTS:SRAX) Head-To-Head Analysis

Social Reality (NASDAQ:SRAX) and Innerscope Hearing Technologies (OTCMKTS:INND) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.0% of Social Reality shares are held by institutional investors. 10.8% of Social Reality shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Social Reality and Innerscope Hearing Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Social Reality 0 0 1 0 3.00 Innerscope Hearing Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Social Reality presently has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 56.86%. Given Social Reality’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Social Reality is more favorable than Innerscope Hearing Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Social Reality and Innerscope Hearing Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Social Reality -421.03% -163.97% -92.44% Innerscope Hearing Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Social Reality and Innerscope Hearing Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Social Reality $3.58 million 9.99 -$16.86 million N/A N/A Innerscope Hearing Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Innerscope Hearing Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Social Reality.

Summary

Social Reality beats Innerscope Hearing Technologies on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Social Reality Company Profile

Social Reality, Inc., a digital marketing and data management platform company, provides tools to reach and reveal audiences in the United States. The company's machine-learning technology analyzes marketing data to identify brands and content owners' core consumers and their characteristics across marketing channels. Its technology tools enable publishers and advertisers to maximize their digital advertising initiatives. The company offers Social Reality Ad Exchange (SRAX), a real time bidding (RTB) sell side and buy side representation technology, which assists publishers in delivering their media inventory to the RTB exchanges; and SRAXmd, an ad targeting and data platform for healthcare brands, agencies, and medical content publishers. It also provides SRAX Social, a social media and loyalty platform that allow brands to launch and manage their social media initiatives; SRAX app, a platform, which allows publishers and content owners to launch native mobile applications through its SRAX platform; SRAXfan tools enable brands and agencies to connect with sports fans at home, the stadium or out-of-home at gathering locations; and SRAXauto tools enable targeting and engagement with potential auto buyers at dealerships, auto shows, and at home across desktop and mobile environments. The company sells targeted and measurable online advertising campaigns and programs to brand advertisers and advertising agencies across Facebook apps and Websites, as well as offers its services through in-house sales team. Social Reality, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Innerscope Hearing Technologies Company Profile

InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. provides a line of hearable and wearable personal sound amplifier products and applications on the iOS and Android markets in the direct-to-consumer markets. It also operates an audiological hearing aid retail clinic in Roseville, California. InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. has a joint development and distribution agreement with Erchonia Corporation LLC to conduct FDA clinical research and trials for the purpose of obtaining 510k FDA-clearances for devices, technologies, methods, and techniques used in the treatment of hearing related conditions and disorders, including tinnitus, sensorineural hearing loss, central auditory processing disorders, dizziness, vertigo, balance disorders, and Meniere's disease. The company was formerly known as Innerscope Advertising Agency, Inc. and changed its name to InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. in August 2017. InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Roseville, California.

