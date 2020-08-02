Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) and HL Acquisitions (NASDAQ:LPRO) Head to Head Survey

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) and HL Acquisitions (NASDAQ:LPRO) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Allied Esports Entertainment has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HL Acquisitions has a beta of 0.18, suggesting that its stock price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Allied Esports Entertainment and HL Acquisitions’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allied Esports Entertainment $26.07 million 2.20 -$16.74 million ($0.92) -2.20 HL Acquisitions N/A N/A $2.59 million N/A N/A

HL Acquisitions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Allied Esports Entertainment.

Profitability

This table compares Allied Esports Entertainment and HL Acquisitions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allied Esports Entertainment N/A -52.97% -20.76% HL Acquisitions N/A 27.35% 0.48%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Allied Esports Entertainment and HL Acquisitions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allied Esports Entertainment 0 0 3 0 3.00 HL Acquisitions 0 0 4 0 3.00

Allied Esports Entertainment presently has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 98.02%. HL Acquisitions has a consensus price target of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 23.82%. Given Allied Esports Entertainment’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Allied Esports Entertainment is more favorable than HL Acquisitions.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.2% of Allied Esports Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.3% of HL Acquisitions shares are held by institutional investors. 71.8% of Allied Esports Entertainment shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of HL Acquisitions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

HL Acquisitions beats Allied Esports Entertainment on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

HL Acquisitions Company Profile

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks, and captive finance companies in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program, an auto lending enablement platform that allows financial institutions and other auto lenders to model their specific overhead and funding costs, as well as set desired ROA target for their insured portfolio; and features default insurance coverage for near-prime and non-prime automobile loans. The company also provides loan analytics, risk-based loan pricing, risk modeling, and automated decision technology for automotive lenders. Open Lending Corporation was founded in 2000 and is based in Austin, Texas.

