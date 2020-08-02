J. C. Penney (OTCMKTS:JCPNQ) & Burlington Stores (OTCMKTS:BURL) Head-To-Head Review

J. C. Penney (OTCMKTS:JCPNQ) and Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares J. C. Penney and Burlington Stores’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets J. C. Penney -6.73% -58.64% -5.32% Burlington Stores 0.83% 26.65% 1.77%

This is a breakdown of current ratings for J. C. Penney and Burlington Stores, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score J. C. Penney 0 0 0 0 N/A Burlington Stores 0 6 19 0 2.76

Burlington Stores has a consensus price target of $233.13, suggesting a potential upside of 24.01%. Given Burlington Stores’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Burlington Stores is more favorable than J. C. Penney.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares J. C. Penney and Burlington Stores’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio J. C. Penney $11.17 billion 0.01 -$268.00 million ($0.80) -0.39 Burlington Stores $7.29 billion 1.70 $465.12 million $7.41 25.37

Burlington Stores has lower revenue, but higher earnings than J. C. Penney. J. C. Penney is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Burlington Stores, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

56.9% of J. C. Penney shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of J. C. Penney shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Burlington Stores shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

J. C. Penney has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Burlington Stores has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Burlington Stores beats J. C. Penney on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

J. C. Penney Company Profile

J. C. Penney Company, Inc., through its subsidiary J. C. Penney Corporation, Inc., sells merchandise through department stores. The company primarily sells family apparel and footwear, accessories, fine and fashion jewelry, beauty products, and home furnishings; and provides services, including styling salon, optical, portrait photography, and custom decorating services. As of March 31, 2020, it operated approximately 850 stores in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company also sells its products through its Website, jcpenney.com. The company was founded in 1902 and is based in Plano, Texas. On May 15, 2020, J. C. Penney Company, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc. operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products. As of February 2, 2019, it operated 661 stores under the Burlington Stores name; 2 Cohoes Fashions stores; 2 Super Baby Depot stores; 9 MJM Designer Shoes stores; and 1 online store in 45 states and Puerto Rico. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, New Jersey.

