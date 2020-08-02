Critical Contrast: Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) & CHORUS LTD/S (OTCMKTS:CHRYY)

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) and CHORUS LTD/S (OTCMKTS:CHRYY) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Swisscom alerts:

This table compares Swisscom and CHORUS LTD/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Swisscom 14.84% 20.52% 7.02% CHORUS LTD/S N/A N/A N/A

0.1% of Swisscom shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Swisscom shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Swisscom and CHORUS LTD/S, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Swisscom 0 3 0 0 2.00 CHORUS LTD/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Swisscom has a beta of 0.22, meaning that its share price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CHORUS LTD/S has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Swisscom and CHORUS LTD/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Swisscom $11.53 billion 2.38 $1.68 billion $3.25 16.31 CHORUS LTD/S $650.58 million 3.40 $35.54 million N/A N/A

Swisscom has higher revenue and earnings than CHORUS LTD/S.

Dividends

Swisscom pays an annual dividend of $1.46 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. CHORUS LTD/S pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Swisscom pays out 44.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Swisscom beats CHORUS LTD/S on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Swisscom Company Profile

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. It offers broadband, TV, fixed-network, and mobile phone subscription services, as well as national and international telephone, and data traffic services for residential customers, and small and medium-sized enterprises. The company also provides cloud, outsourcing, workplace, UCC, mobile phone, networking, business process optimization, SAP, and security and authentication solutions, as well as a range of services to the banking industry; Internet of Things solutions; digitization services to the healthcare sector; IT systems for health insurance companies; fixed and mobile networks by other telecommunication service providers; and roaming to foreign operators whose customers use its mobile networks, as well as broadband services and regulated products. In addition, it plans, operates, and maintains network infrastructure and IT systems; provides support functions to finance, human resource, and strategy, as well as management of real estate and vehicle fleet; and offers broadband services, such as voice, data, and TV services, as well as video-on-demand for residential and corporate customers. Further, the company provides mobile phone services; IT and network services, and customized solutions; and online and telephone directories, as well as sells merchandise products. Additionally, it offers collection services for radio and TV license fees; and cross-platform retail media and security communication services, as well as constructs and maintains wired and wireless networks. Swisscom AG was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bern, Switzerland.

CHORUS LTD/S Company Profile

Chorus Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed line communications infrastructure services in New Zealand. It offers phone and broadband services over copper and fiber networks for residential and business customers; and very high speed digital subscriber line broadband services. The company also provides colocation services. Chorus Limited was founded in 2008 and is based in Wellington, New Zealand.

Receive News & Ratings for Swisscom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swisscom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.