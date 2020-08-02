ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) & Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) Critical Review

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) and ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ContraFect has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Eagle Pharmaceuticals and ContraFect’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Pharmaceuticals $195.89 million 3.24 $14.31 million $1.38 33.62 ContraFect N/A N/A -$12.79 million $1.11 5.01

Eagle Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than ContraFect. ContraFect is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eagle Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.2% of Eagle Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.3% of ContraFect shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.1% of Eagle Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of ContraFect shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Eagle Pharmaceuticals and ContraFect’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Pharmaceuticals 1.29% 8.11% 5.07% ContraFect N/A -128.80% -48.48%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Eagle Pharmaceuticals and ContraFect, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eagle Pharmaceuticals 0 1 1 0 2.50 ContraFect 0 0 4 0 3.00

Eagle Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $52.50, indicating a potential upside of 13.17%. ContraFect has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 187.77%. Given ContraFect’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ContraFect is more favorable than Eagle Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Eagle Pharmaceuticals beats ContraFect on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Argatroban, an anti-coagulant thrombin inhibitor for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL); and Belrapzo, a chemotherapeutic agent for CLL and Indolent NHL. Its product candidates also includes EP-4104, a dantrolene sodium for exertional heat stroke; EP-5101 (PEMFEXY) for lung cancer and mesothelioma; EGL-5385-C-1701 (fulvestrant) for breast cancer; and Vasopressin injection, which is indicated to enhance blood pressure in adults with vasodilatory shock. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey.

ContraFect Company Profile

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, a lysin that is in Phase II human clinical trials for the treatment of Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible; and CF-404, a combination of monoclonal antibodies (mAbs), which is in preclinical trial stage for the treatment of life-threatening seasonal and pandemic varieties of human influenza. The company has a collaboration research agreement with The Rockefeller University to identify new lysin therapeutic candidates targeting Gram-negative bacteria; and license agreement with Trellis Bioscience LLC for mAbs in the field of influenza. ContraFect Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Yonkers, New York.

