Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) and Repro-Med Systems (NASDAQ:REPR) Head-To-Head Comparison

Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) and Repro-Med Systems (OTCMKTS:REPR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Obalon Therapeutics alerts:

13.4% of Obalon Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.3% of Repro-Med Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.3% of Obalon Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 40.0% of Repro-Med Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Obalon Therapeutics and Repro-Med Systems’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Obalon Therapeutics $3.28 million 1.59 -$23.68 million N/A N/A Repro-Med Systems $17.35 million 23.98 $910,000.00 N/A N/A

Repro-Med Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Obalon Therapeutics.

Volatility & Risk

Obalon Therapeutics has a beta of -1.12, indicating that its share price is 212% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Repro-Med Systems has a beta of -0.4, indicating that its share price is 140% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Obalon Therapeutics and Repro-Med Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Obalon Therapeutics 0 1 0 0 2.00 Repro-Med Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Obalon Therapeutics and Repro-Med Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Obalon Therapeutics -694.12% -115.36% -84.33% Repro-Med Systems 0.17% 7.63% 6.31%

Summary

Repro-Med Systems beats Obalon Therapeutics on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Obalon Therapeutics Company Profile

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc., a vertically integrated medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing medical devices to treat people who are obese and overweight. The company offers the Obalon balloon system designed to provide weight loss in obese patients. Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

Repro-Med Systems Company Profile

Repro Med Systems, Inc., doing business as RMS Medical Products, designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. The company offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and RMS precision flow rate tubing. It also provides education and training materials to clinicians, patients, and patient advocates. The company sells its products through direct sales and medical device distributors, as well as online. Repro Med Systems, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Chester, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Obalon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Obalon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.