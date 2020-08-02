QuoteMedia (OTCMKTS:QMCI) & Live Current Media (OTCMKTS:LIVC) Financial Survey

Live Current Media (OTCMKTS:LIVC) and QuoteMedia (OTCMKTS:QMCI) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Live Current Media has a beta of 1.95, indicating that its stock price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QuoteMedia has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Live Current Media and QuoteMedia, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Live Current Media 0 0 0 0 N/A QuoteMedia 0 0 1 0 3.00

QuoteMedia has a consensus target price of $0.18, suggesting a potential upside of 72.25%. Given QuoteMedia’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe QuoteMedia is more favorable than Live Current Media.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Live Current Media and QuoteMedia’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Live Current Media N/A N/A $20,000.00 N/A N/A QuoteMedia $11.79 million N/A $560,000.00 N/A N/A

QuoteMedia has higher revenue and earnings than Live Current Media.

Profitability

This table compares Live Current Media and QuoteMedia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Live Current Media N/A 97.57% 79.01% QuoteMedia 2.77% -33.00% 7.36%

Summary

QuoteMedia beats Live Current Media on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Live Current Media Company Profile

Live Current Media Inc. focuses on developing domain names to include content, commerce, and community applications in the United States. The company was formerly known as Communicate.com Inc. and changed its name to Live Current Media Inc. in May 2008. Live Current Media Inc. was founded in 1995 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

QuoteMedia Company Profile

QuoteMedia, Inc. provides financial data, news feeds, market research information, and financial software solutions to online brokerages, clearing firms, banks, financial service companies, media portals, and public corporations worldwide. It collects, aggregates, and delivers delayed and real-time financial data content through the Internet. The company also offers market information and services, including streaming stock market data feeds, research and analysis information, content applications, portfolio management systems, software products, corporate investor relations provisioning, news services, wireless applications, and custom development. In addition, its data feed coverage includes equities, options, futures, commodities, currencies, mutual funds, and indices. Further, the company provides financial data delivery application products and components comprising quote modules, charts, market movers, news, watch lists, tickers, market summaries, option chains, SEC filings, investor relations solutions, component fundamentals, and others. Additionally, it offers Quotestream, a Web-delivered embedded application, which provides real-time, tick-by-tick, and streaming market quotes and research information; and Quotestream Mobile that allows users to access financial data, news, and charting in real time or delayed modes from various handheld devices. The company also provides Quotestream Professional, which offers market coverage, data, customizable screens, charting, technical analysis, news, and research data primarily to financial services professionals and their support personnel; Web Portfolio Manager that allows users to track their holdings, conduct research, and analyze performance for stocks, mutual funds, and indices listed on exchanges; and Quotestream Connect that delivers real time data feeds to individual users to power third party applications. QuoteMedia, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Fountain Hills, Arizona.

