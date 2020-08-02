Oak Street Health (OSH) Announces August 6th IPO

Oak Street Health (OSH) plans to raise $250 million in an IPO on Thursday, August 6th, IPO Scoop reports. The company plans to issue 15,600,000 shares at $15.00-$17.00 per share.

In the last year, Oak Street Health generated $641 million in revenue and had a net loss of $144.7 million. The company has a market cap of $3.5 billion.

J.P. Morgan, Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley served as the underwriters for the IPO and William Blair, Piper Sandler, Baird and SunTrust Robinson Humphrey were co-managers.

Oak Street Health provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “Since our founding in 2012, our mission has been to build a primary care delivery platform that directly addresses rising costs and poor outcomes, two of the most pressing challenges facing the United States healthcare industry. Our patient-centered approach focuses on meaningfully improving the quality of care for the most at-risk populations. It represents the frontline implementation of the solutions addressing the most powerful trends in healthcare, mainly the shift towards value-based care and increasing patient consumerism. Our approach disrupts the current state of care delivery for Medicare-eligible patients and aligns the incentives of our patients, our providers and our payors by simultaneously improving health outcomes and care quality, lowering medical costs and improving the patient experience. As of March 31, 2020, we served 13 markets across eight states, with a collective addressable population of about 1.8 million Medicare eligible people. “.

Oak Street Health was founded in 2012 and has 2300 employees. The company is located at 30 W. Monroe Street, Suite 1200 Chicago, IL 60603 and can be reached via phone at (312) 733-9730 or on the web at http://www.oakstreethealth.com.

