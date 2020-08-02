Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Waters Call Options (NYSE:WAT)

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Investors bought 3,037 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,085% compared to the typical daily volume of 139 call options.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Waters during the first quarter worth $36,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 299.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Waters in the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in Waters in the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Waters by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 785 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. 95.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WAT opened at $213.15 on Friday. Waters has a 1-year low of $154.39 and a 1-year high of $245.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.94.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.63. Waters had a net margin of 22.61% and a negative return on equity of 349.31%. The business had revenue of $519.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.41 million. Research analysts predict that Waters will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

WAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Waters from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Waters from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Waters from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Waters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.22.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

