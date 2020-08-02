Patterson-UTI Energy Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders bought 22,064 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 850% compared to the average volume of 2,322 put options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTEN. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 51.3% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 260,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 88,378 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 9,418.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 455,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 450,316 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the second quarter valued at $644,000. Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 18.1% during the second quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 27,864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 4,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the second quarter valued at $97,000.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

NASDAQ PTEN opened at $3.88 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 12-month low of $1.61 and a 12-month high of $12.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $740.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 2.69.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.02. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 52.19% and a negative return on equity of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $250.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.08%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PTEN. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Thursday, June 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $1.90 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Cowen downgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Sunday, July 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Patterson-UTI Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.82.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.