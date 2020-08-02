Mr. Cooper Group Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:COOP)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors bought 5,086 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 220% compared to the typical volume of 1,589 call options.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 927.8% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 4,240 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 2,609 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. 82.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on COOP shares. TheStreet raised shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Barclays upgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.43.

Mr. Cooper Group stock opened at $16.33 on Friday. Mr. Cooper Group has a twelve month low of $4.31 and a twelve month high of $16.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 1.26.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.03. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 28.82% and a net margin of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $278.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.35 million. Equities analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for originated and purchased loans, as well as operates as a subservicer for various clients that own the underlying servicing rights.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.