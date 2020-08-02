Analysts Expect US Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $306.36 Million

Analysts expect US Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR) to post sales of $306.36 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for US Concrete’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $305.00 million to $307.71 million. US Concrete reported sales of $367.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 16.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that US Concrete will report full-year sales of $1.40 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover US Concrete.

US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.56. The company had revenue of $334.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.85 million. US Concrete had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 0.98%. US Concrete’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on USCR. BidaskClub raised US Concrete from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. DA Davidson lowered US Concrete from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on US Concrete from $45.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine raised US Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered US Concrete from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. US Concrete presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.17.

Shares of US Concrete stock opened at $24.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.75 million, a PE ratio of 28.53 and a beta of 1.44. US Concrete has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $56.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.84 and its 200-day moving average is $24.78.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of USCR. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in US Concrete in the first quarter valued at about $4,038,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in US Concrete by 50.7% in the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 572,999 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,394,000 after purchasing an additional 192,839 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in US Concrete by 707.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 181,339 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 158,885 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of US Concrete by 3,819.0% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 130,164 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 133,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of US Concrete by 159.2% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 174,405 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,164,000 after acquiring an additional 107,113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

About US Concrete

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

