$589.95 Million in Sales Expected for Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) to report $589.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cabot’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $709.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $524.04 million. Cabot reported sales of $845.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 30.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Cabot will report full-year sales of $2.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.57 billion to $2.92 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.65 billion to $3.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cabot.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $710.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.33 million. Cabot had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share.

CBT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Cabot from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Cabot from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cabot from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cabot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

NYSE CBT opened at $36.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.75. Cabot has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $50.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.81%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Cabot by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 120,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,634,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cabot during the 2nd quarter valued at $271,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Cabot by 1,842.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,937 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 24,602 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in Cabot by 0.4% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 315,621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Cabot by 30.0% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,509 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 4,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

About Cabot

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and compounds of carbon black and rubber.

