$393.68 Million in Sales Expected for Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) This Quarter

Analysts expect Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) to post $393.68 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Realty Income’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $357.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $412.67 million. Realty Income posted sales of $365.45 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Realty Income will report full year sales of $1.62 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.66 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Realty Income.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.39). Realty Income had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The company had revenue of $414.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $49.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Realty Income from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.20.

Shares of O opened at $60.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a PE ratio of 41.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.66. Realty Income has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $84.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.40.

The company also recently declared a aug 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a $0.2335 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.34%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in Realty Income by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 11,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its position in Realty Income by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,525,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,761,000 after purchasing an additional 381,500 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Realty Income by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 839,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,954,000 after purchasing an additional 285,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

See Also: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Realty Income (O)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.