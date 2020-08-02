$1.93 Billion in Sales Expected for Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) to announce $1.93 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Willis Towers Watson’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $2.00 billion. Willis Towers Watson posted sales of $1.99 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson will report full year sales of $9.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.67 billion to $9.43 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $9.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.90 billion to $10.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Willis Towers Watson.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Willis Towers Watson had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 14.32%. Willis Towers Watson’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on WLTW shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $239.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $232.00 to $211.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.86.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,452,000 after buying an additional 11,422 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Willis Towers Watson by 135.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 794,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,470,000 after acquiring an additional 456,815 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Willis Towers Watson by 0.9% during the second quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,369,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,687,000 after acquiring an additional 21,012 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Willis Towers Watson by 21.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Willis Towers Watson by 11.6% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 32,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,482,000 after acquiring an additional 3,433 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

WLTW opened at $210.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $199.90 and a 200 day moving average of $195.54. The company has a market cap of $27.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86 and a beta of 0.80. Willis Towers Watson has a 12 month low of $143.34 and a 12 month high of $220.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. Willis Towers Watson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.82%.

About Willis Towers Watson

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

