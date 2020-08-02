CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.32 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) will announce $4.32 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for CDW’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.10 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.44 billion. CDW reported sales of $4.63 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CDW will report full-year sales of $17.53 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.64 billion to $17.96 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $18.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.41 billion to $18.88 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CDW.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. CDW had a return on equity of 97.93% and a net margin of 4.07%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CDW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra lowered their price objective on CDW from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub lowered CDW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on CDW from $155.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded CDW from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW opened at $116.25 on Friday. CDW has a twelve month low of $73.39 and a twelve month high of $146.09. The firm has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $115.38 and a 200-day moving average of $114.48.

In other news, insider Douglas E. Eckrote sold 5,000 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.97, for a total transaction of $534,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 141,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,139,785.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew A. Troka sold 7,001 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total value of $707,030.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,816,017.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in CDW by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 430 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CDW in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in CDW by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 755 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in CDW by 90.6% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 25,658 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 12,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in CDW by 103.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 658 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

