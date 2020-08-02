Zacks: Brokerages Expect Autoweb Inc (NASDAQ:AUTO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.06 Million

Brokerages forecast that Autoweb Inc (NASDAQ:AUTO) will post sales of $18.06 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Autoweb’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $15.72 million and the highest estimate coming in at $20.41 million. Autoweb reported sales of $27.14 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 33.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Autoweb will report full year sales of $90.98 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $88.03 million to $93.93 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $115.19 million, with estimates ranging from $112.46 million to $117.91 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Autoweb.

Autoweb (NASDAQ:AUTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The information services provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $24.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.43 million. Autoweb had a negative return on equity of 60.04% and a negative net margin of 13.04%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Autoweb in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1.15 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Autoweb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Autoweb in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their price target on Autoweb from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Autoweb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.72.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Autoweb stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Autoweb Inc (NASDAQ:AUTO) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 423,390 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.22% of Autoweb worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 13.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AUTO opened at $1.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.41. Autoweb has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $3.56.

About Autoweb

AutoWeb, Inc operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle.

