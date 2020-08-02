Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.80 Billion

Analysts expect Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) to post $2.35 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Textron’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.11 billion to $2.56 billion. Textron reported sales of $3.23 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 27.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Textron will report full year sales of $11.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.65 billion to $12.04 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $12.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.00 billion to $12.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Textron.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 3.01%. Textron’s revenue was down 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share.

TXT has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Textron from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Textron from $51.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Vertical Research raised Textron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Textron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Shares of TXT opened at $34.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Textron has a 1 year low of $20.26 and a 1 year high of $52.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.14%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 47.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,610,601 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $336,326,000 after acquiring an additional 4,054,671 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 8.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,227,470 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $192,756,000 after acquiring an additional 543,821 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 3.1% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,665,870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $177,779,000 after acquiring an additional 199,840 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 5.3% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,653,774 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $70,776,000 after acquiring an additional 133,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 2.2% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,571,508 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,952,000 after acquiring an additional 33,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

