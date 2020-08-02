Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $456.51 Million

Analysts predict that Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) will post $456.51 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Range Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $341.00 million to $498.00 million. Range Resources posted sales of $851.43 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 46.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Range Resources will report full-year sales of $2.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Range Resources.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $693.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.45 million. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 0.50% and a negative net margin of 56.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS.

RRC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Range Resources from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Range Resources from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Range Resources from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Range Resources from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Range Resources in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Range Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.62.

RRC stock opened at $6.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.30 and its 200-day moving average is $4.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.14 and a beta of 2.66. Range Resources has a twelve month low of $1.61 and a twelve month high of $8.25.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Range Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Range Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Range Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Range Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Range Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

