WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.60 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) will post $1.60 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for WEC Energy Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.57 billion and the highest is $1.63 billion. WEC Energy Group reported sales of $1.59 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WEC Energy Group will report full year sales of $7.38 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.35 billion to $7.42 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $7.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.59 billion to $7.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow WEC Energy Group.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 16.09%. WEC Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share.

WEC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cfra dropped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “strong sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. CSFB dropped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.50.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 14,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.05, for a total value of $1,376,419.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,541,996.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total value of $104,772.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WEC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth $941,000. Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 363,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,529,000 after purchasing an additional 184,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 8.4% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 193,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,027,000 after purchasing an additional 15,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WEC opened at $95.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.17. WEC Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $68.01 and a fifty-two week high of $109.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.6325 dividend. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 70.67%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

