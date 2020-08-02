$4.45 Billion in Sales Expected for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) will report sales of $4.45 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Nucor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.37 billion and the highest is $4.53 billion. Nucor reported sales of $5.46 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nucor will report full year sales of $19.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.86 billion to $19.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $19.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.07 billion to $20.41 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Nucor.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 2.49%. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NUE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Nucor from $57.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut Nucor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Nucor from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Nucor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Nucor from $56.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nucor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.17.

NUE opened at $41.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.43. Nucor has a 1 year low of $27.52 and a 1 year high of $58.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is 37.35%.

In related news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 2,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total transaction of $88,354.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,579 shares in the company, valued at $2,024,962.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 9,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total value of $405,417.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,090 shares in the company, valued at $5,099,126.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Nucor by 15.3% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Nucor by 10.1% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Nucor by 9.4% in the second quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 39,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 3,362 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in Nucor in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in Nucor by 3.6% in the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 48,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

