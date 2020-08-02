$3.77 Billion in Sales Expected for XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) will report $3.77 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for XPO Logistics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.69 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.87 billion. XPO Logistics posted sales of $4.15 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that XPO Logistics will report full-year sales of $15.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.77 billion to $15.54 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $16.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.71 billion to $16.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover XPO Logistics.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.12. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion.

XPO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on XPO Logistics from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on XPO Logistics from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on XPO Logistics from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on XPO Logistics from $118.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. XPO Logistics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.06.

Shares of XPO opened at $75.02 on Friday. XPO Logistics has a 52-week low of $38.47 and a 52-week high of $100.18. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 91.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 2.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 56,236 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 102,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,901,000 after acquiring an additional 29,816 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 152.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 91,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,061,000 after acquiring an additional 55,232 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 23,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after buying an additional 6,201 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after buying an additional 7,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

