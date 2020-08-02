Brokerages Anticipate Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.83 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) to report $2.83 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Community Health Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.45 billion to $3.03 billion. Community Health Systems posted sales of $3.25 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Community Health Systems will report full-year sales of $11.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.10 billion to $11.88 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $12.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.95 billion to $12.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Community Health Systems.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $2.07. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.47) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CYH. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Community Health Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.71.

Shares of CYH opened at $4.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.34 and its 200-day moving average is $3.67. Community Health Systems has a 12 month low of $1.79 and a 12 month high of $7.47.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Community Health Systems by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Community Health Systems by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Community Health Systems by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Community Health Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. The company offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

