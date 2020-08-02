$67.40 Million in Sales Expected for New Mountain Finance Corp. (NYSE:NMFC) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that New Mountain Finance Corp. (NYSE:NMFC) will report sales of $67.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for New Mountain Finance’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $65.22 million and the highest is $69.57 million. New Mountain Finance reported sales of $66.47 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New Mountain Finance will report full year sales of $275.39 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $269.75 million to $281.03 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $272.99 million, with estimates ranging from $272.03 million to $273.95 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow New Mountain Finance.

New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The investment management company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $74.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.71 million. New Mountain Finance had a negative net margin of 36.21% and a positive return on equity of 10.70%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of New Mountain Finance from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of New Mountain Finance in a report on Thursday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of New Mountain Finance in a report on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of New Mountain Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Mountain Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.85.

In related news, Director Steven B. Klinsky acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.11 per share, for a total transaction of $811,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,840,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,478,490.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Adam Weinstein acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.80 per share, with a total value of $117,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 622,861 shares of company stock valued at $5,425,708 over the last three months. 9.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,348 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 129,315 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 27,401 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 156.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 95,090 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 57,961 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 116,108 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in New Mountain Finance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NMFC opened at $8.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.21 and a 200-day moving average of $10.02. The company has a market capitalization of $870.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 1.17. New Mountain Finance has a 52 week low of $4.62 and a 52 week high of $14.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.

New Mountain Finance Company Profile

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation.

