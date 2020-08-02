$3.91 Billion in Sales Expected for Avnet (NYSE:AVT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Avnet (NYSE:AVT) will announce sales of $3.91 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Avnet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.77 billion to $4.03 billion. Avnet posted sales of $4.68 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Avnet will report full-year sales of $17.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.25 billion to $17.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $16.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.01 billion to $16.81 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Avnet.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Avnet from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Avnet in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (up from $22.00) on shares of Avnet in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Avnet from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

In related news, SVP Maryann G. Miller sold 11,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $332,224.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Avnet by 298.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,116,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586,275 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avnet by 14.0% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,299,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262,496 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Avnet in the fourth quarter worth $51,418,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avnet by 8.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,502,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $288,715,000 after acquiring an additional 903,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Avnet by 27.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,857,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,821,000 after acquiring an additional 824,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AVT opened at $26.72 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.85. Avnet has a 12 month low of $17.85 and a 12 month high of $46.41.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electronic components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Premier Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors; electronic components, including interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

