Wisdom Tree Investments Inc (NASDAQ:WETF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $59.37 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Wisdom Tree Investments Inc (NASDAQ:WETF) will post sales of $59.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Wisdom Tree Investments’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $60.97 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $57.54 million. Wisdom Tree Investments posted sales of $66.29 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wisdom Tree Investments will report full-year sales of $250.21 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $247.20 million to $252.56 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $270.10 million, with estimates ranging from $264.70 million to $274.91 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Wisdom Tree Investments.

Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Wisdom Tree Investments had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 0.84%. The business had revenue of $58.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Wisdom Tree Investments’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis.

WETF has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised Wisdom Tree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $3.50 to $2.75 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Wisdom Tree Investments from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Wisdom Tree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Wisdom Tree Investments from $2.75 to $3.40 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Wisdom Tree Investments from $3.75 to $4.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Wisdom Tree Investments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.40.

NASDAQ:WETF opened at $3.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.44. Wisdom Tree Investments has a 52-week low of $1.87 and a 52-week high of $6.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $563.15 million, a PE ratio of -360.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.02.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 14.0% in the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 18,720,178 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,618,000 after buying an additional 2,295,681 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 7.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,254,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,913,000 after buying an additional 311,132 shares in the last quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments in the first quarter worth about $8,317,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 604.0% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,074,677 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,834,000 after buying an additional 1,779,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 7.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,831,489 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,267,000 after buying an additional 119,607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.86% of the company’s stock.

Wisdom Tree Investments Company Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

