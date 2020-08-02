Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Given Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 1.88

News articles about Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) have been trending somewhat positive this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Uber Technologies earned a media sentiment score of 1.88 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the ride-sharing company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

UBER has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Cfra raised shares of Uber Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.78.

NYSE:UBER opened at $30.26 on Friday. Uber Technologies has a 1-year low of $13.71 and a 1-year high of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.11.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.15. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 71.48% and a negative return on equity of 58.70%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.26) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Uber Technologies will post -3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 50,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $1,753,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 286,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,051,000.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total transaction of $61,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 292,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,980,494.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 542,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,977,620 over the last three months. 8.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

