Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Shows

News coverage about Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) has been trending somewhat positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Shopify earned a daily sentiment score of 1.60 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the software maker an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Shopify from $700.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Shopify from $825.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on Shopify from $800.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Shopify currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $927.71.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $1,024.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $935.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $641.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,678.66 and a beta of 1.61. Shopify has a 12-month low of $282.08 and a 12-month high of $1,107.92.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The software maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.04. Shopify had a positive return on equity of 0.32% and a negative net margin of 3.25%. The business had revenue of $714.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 97.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Shopify will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

