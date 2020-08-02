Shopify (TSE:SHOP) Earns Coverage Optimism Rating of 1.60

Media stories about Shopify (TSE:SHOP) have been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Shopify earned a media sentiment score of 1.60 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the media stories that may have effected Shopify’s ranking:

Separately, Pi Financial boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from C$1,494.00 to C$1,540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

SHOP opened at C$1,369.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1,261.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$874.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 8.60 and a current ratio of 9.45. Shopify has a twelve month low of C$372.01 and a twelve month high of C$1,472.98. The firm has a market cap of $164.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,186.98.

In other news, Senior Officer Brittany Jean Forsyth sold 341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1,044.81, for a total value of C$356,279.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$289,412. Also, Director Gail Faye Goodman sold 62 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1,055.12, for a total transaction of C$65,417.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,747,798.46. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,139 shares of company stock worth $1,218,247.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

