Switch (NYSE:SWCH) Receiving Neutral Media Coverage, Study Shows

News coverage about Switch (NYSE:SWCH) has trended neutral on Sunday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Switch earned a daily sentiment score of 0.17 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted Switch’s score:

Get Switch alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SWCH opened at $17.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Switch has a twelve month low of $10.30 and a twelve month high of $19.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.99 and its 200-day moving average is $16.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 299.88 and a beta of 0.66.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). Switch had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 1.27%. The firm had revenue of $128.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Switch’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Switch will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Switch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Switch from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Switch from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Barclays initiated coverage on Switch in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Switch from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.72.

In related news, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $1,278,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 707,471 shares in the company, valued at $12,062,380.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total value of $1,798,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 707,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,720,328.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 557,000 shares of company stock worth $10,080,770 over the last ninety days. 30.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the Internet.

Read More: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Switch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Switch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.