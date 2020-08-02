Somewhat Negative News Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Share Price

Headlines about QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) have trended somewhat negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. QUALCOMM earned a coverage optimism score of -1.77 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the wireless technology company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the news stories that may have effected QUALCOMM’s analysis:

QCOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $105.61 on Friday. QUALCOMM has a 52-week low of $58.00 and a 52-week high of $107.75. The stock has a market cap of $120.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.67 and its 200 day moving average is $82.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 78.39% and a net margin of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.55%.

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total transaction of $401,998.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,790 shares in the company, valued at $1,822,051.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 11,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total value of $967,811.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,858.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 235,740 shares of company stock valued at $22,024,427. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

