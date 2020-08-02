BP (LON:BP) Given Daily Coverage Optimism Score of -2.00

Media stories about BP (LON:BP) have been trending negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. BP earned a news sentiment score of -2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the oil and gas exploration company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the news articles that may have impacted BP’s score:

BP stock opened at GBX 275.15 ($3.39) on Friday. BP has a 12-month low of GBX 3.04 ($0.04) and a 12-month high of GBX 556.20 ($6.84). The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 308 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 353.56. The stock has a market cap of $55.75 billion and a PE ratio of -17.09.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BP. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 280 ($3.45) to GBX 335 ($4.12) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.69) target price on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 380 ($4.68) to GBX 400 ($4.92) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. HSBC set a GBX 400 ($4.92) target price on shares of BP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 394.25 ($4.85).

In other BP news, insider Bernard Looney bought 88 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 353 ($4.34) per share, for a total transaction of £310.64 ($382.28). In the last quarter, insiders acquired 296 shares of company stock worth $93,984.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

