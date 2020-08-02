BP (NYSE:BP) Given Daily News Impact Score of -2.00

News stories about BP (NYSE:BP) have trended negative recently, according to InfoTrie. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. BP earned a news impact score of -2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the oil and gas exploration company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the media stories that may have effected BP’s ranking:

Get BP alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BP. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.90 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of BP in a report on Monday, June 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.21.

Shares of BP opened at $22.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.01. BP has a 52-week low of $15.51 and a 52-week high of $40.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.72 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.01.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Featured Story: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.