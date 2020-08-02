HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) Earning Very Negative News Coverage, Analysis Finds

News coverage about HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) has trended very negative on Sunday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. HDFC Bank earned a daily sentiment score of -3.40 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the bank an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded HDFC Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered HDFC Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered HDFC Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. HDFC Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

HDFC Bank stock opened at $46.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.66 and its 200 day moving average is $47.09. The firm has a market cap of $84.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.82. HDFC Bank has a one year low of $29.50 and a one year high of $65.38.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

