SINGAPORE AIRL/ADR (OTCMKTS:SINGY) Getting Very Negative Media Coverage, Study Shows

Media coverage about SINGAPORE AIRL/ADR (OTCMKTS:SINGY) has been trending very negative this week, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. SINGAPORE AIRL/ADR earned a news sentiment score of -3.57 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of SINGAPORE AIRL/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st.

Get SINGAPORE AIRL/ADR alerts:

Shares of SINGAPORE AIRL/ADR stock opened at $5.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.07. SINGAPORE AIRL/ADR has a 1-year low of $4.90 and a 1-year high of $14.09.

Singapore Airlines Limited, together with subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in East Asia, the Americas, Europe, South West Pacific, West Asia, and Africa. The company also offers engineering services, air charters, and tour wholesaling and related services, as well as trains pilots.

Read More: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for SINGAPORE AIRL/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SINGAPORE AIRL/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.