Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) Earning Extremely Negative Press Coverage, Report Shows

News coverage about Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) has been trending extremely negative on Sunday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Royal Dutch Shell earned a news impact score of -4.33 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the media stories that may have effected Royal Dutch Shell’s ranking:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($19.69) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 1,440 ($17.72) to GBX 1,450 ($17.84) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,000 ($24.61) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. CSFB reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,810 ($22.27) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,812.95 ($22.31).

Shares of Royal Dutch Shell stock opened at GBX 1,080.80 ($13.30) on Friday. Royal Dutch Shell has a 52-week low of GBX 8.89 ($0.11) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,641 ($32.50). The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,249.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,484.09. The firm has a market cap of $40.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.70%.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

