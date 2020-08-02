Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSA) Receives Daily Media Impact Score of -4.33

Media headlines about Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSA) have been trending extremely negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Royal Dutch Shell earned a daily sentiment score of -4.33 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

RDSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 1,150 ($14.15) to GBX 1,360 ($16.74) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Monday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 1,700 ($20.92) to GBX 1,600 ($19.69) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, HSBC cut their price objective on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 1,575 ($19.38) to GBX 1,500 ($18.46) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,761.30 ($21.67).

LON RDSA opened at GBX 1,121.60 ($13.80) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.00 billion and a PE ratio of 9.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.84, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,313.42 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,525.58. Royal Dutch Shell has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3.05 ($0.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,636 ($32.44).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. Royal Dutch Shell’s payout ratio is 41.70%.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

