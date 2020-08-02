Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) PT Set at C$0.10 by Raymond James

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) has been given a C$0.10 price objective by research analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 41.18% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank cut their target price on Athabasca Oil from C$0.85 to C$0.15 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Athabasca Oil from C$0.20 to C$0.15 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on Athabasca Oil to C$0.15 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of C$0.38.

Athabasca Oil stock opened at C$0.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.19 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.94 million and a PE ratio of -0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.75, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.56. Athabasca Oil has a one year low of C$0.10 and a one year high of C$0.80.

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$138.50 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Athabasca Oil will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Athabasca Oil Company Profile

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates in Light Oil and Thermal Oil segments. Its principal properties are the Kaybob and Placid asset areas located in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone assets located in northeastern Alberta.

