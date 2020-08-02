Akouos Inc’s Quiet Period Set To End on August 5th (NASDAQ:AKUS)

Akouos’ (NASDAQ:AKUS) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, August 5th. Akouos had issued 12,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on June 26th. The total size of the offering was $212,500,000 based on an initial share price of $17.00. During Akouos’ quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Akouos in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Akouos in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Akouos in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Akouos in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BofA Securities started coverage on shares of Akouos in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Akouos has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

Get Akouos alerts:

AKUS stock opened at $19.55 on Friday. Akouos has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $24.08.

Akouos, Inc, a precision genetic medicine company, develops gene therapies to restore, improve, and preserve physiologic hearing for people worldwide. The company's precision genetic medicine platform incorporates a proprietary adeno-associated viral vector library and a novel delivery approach.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Akouos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akouos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.