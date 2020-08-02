Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc’s Quiet Period Set To Expire on August 5th (NASDAQ:FUSN)

Fusion Pharmaceuticals’ (NASDAQ:FUSN) quiet period will end on Wednesday, August 5th. Fusion Pharmaceuticals had issued 12,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on June 26th. The total size of the offering was $212,500,000 based on an initial share price of $17.00. During Fusion Pharmaceuticals’ quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

FUSN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FUSN opened at $13.76 on Friday. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $12.19 and a 12-month high of $19.00.

In related news, major shareholder Johnson & Johnson acquired 725,000 shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,325,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FUSN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to antibodies and other targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

