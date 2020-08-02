Pi Financial Reiterates Neutral Rating for Auryn Resources (TSE:AUG)

Auryn Resources (TSE:AUG)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Pi Financial in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$3.15 price objective on the stock. Pi Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 3.28% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Auryn Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 16th.

Auryn Resources stock opened at C$3.05 on Friday. Auryn Resources has a 52 week low of C$1.00 and a 52 week high of C$3.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.97. The stock has a market cap of $325.39 million and a P/E ratio of -20.20.

Auryn Resources (TSE:AUG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.02). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Auryn Resources will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

About Auryn Resources

Auryn Resources Inc, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. Its principal mineral properties are the Committee Bay gold project located in Nunavut, Canada and the Homestake Ridge project located within the Iskut-Stewart-Kitsault belt, in northwestern British Columbia.

