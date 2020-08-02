Canaccord Genuity Raises Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Price Target to C$8.00

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) had its price objective increased by Canaccord Genuity from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$6.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Raymond James set a C$9.00 target price on shares of Bird Construction and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th.

Shares of TSE:BDT opened at C$6.86 on Thursday. Bird Construction has a 52 week low of C$3.96 and a 52 week high of C$7.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.67 million and a P/E ratio of 17.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.90.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$321.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$301.60 million. On average, analysts expect that Bird Construction will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.50%.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

