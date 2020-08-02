Therapeutics Acquisition Corp’s (OTCMKTS:BRLIU) Quiet Period To End Tomorrow

Therapeutics Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:BRLIU) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, August 3rd. Therapeutics Acquisition had issued 4,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on June 24th. The total size of the offering was $40,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of BRLIU stock opened at $9.99 on Friday.

Therapeutics Acquisition Company Profile

Brilliant Acquisition Corporation operates as a blank check company. It focuses on acquiring; engaging in share exchange and share reconstruction; purchasing the assets; entering into contractual arrangements; and engaging in similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Shanghai, China.

