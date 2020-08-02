Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.86 Billion

Brokerages predict that Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) will report $1.86 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Expeditors International of Washington’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.96 billion and the lowest is $1.77 billion. Expeditors International of Washington posted sales of $2.04 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will report full-year sales of $7.88 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.73 billion to $8.00 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $8.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.16 billion to $8.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Expeditors International of Washington.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.07. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EXPD shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.25.

NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $84.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Expeditors International of Washington has a one year low of $52.55 and a one year high of $84.90. The company has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 0.77.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 18,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $1,417,572.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,031,443.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,136,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 506,579 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,524,000 after buying an additional 69,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 79,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,189,000 after buying an additional 4,883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

