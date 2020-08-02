Repare Therapeutics Inc.’s Quiet Period To End on August 5th (NASDAQ:PYPD)

Repare Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:PYPD) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, August 5th. Repare Therapeutics had issued 3,750,000 shares in its IPO on June 26th. The total size of the offering was $60,000,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

PYPD has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

PYPD stock opened at $13.98 on Friday. Repare Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $13.35 and a 52 week high of $19.45.

