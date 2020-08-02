Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $420.07 Million

Equities analysts predict that Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) will post sales of $420.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Oceaneering International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $437.20 million and the lowest is $387.00 million. Oceaneering International posted sales of $497.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oceaneering International will report full-year sales of $1.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.88 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Oceaneering International.

Get Oceaneering International alerts:

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.07. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 33.67% and a negative return on equity of 4.16%. The firm had revenue of $427.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OII. Citigroup upgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, April 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Oceaneering International from $8.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Oceaneering International from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Oceaneering International from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $9.90 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Oceaneering International in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Oceaneering International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.59.

OII opened at $5.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $561.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 3.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.46. Oceaneering International has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $16.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 9.3% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 107,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 9,098 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Oceaneering International by 165.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 100,265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 62,450 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Oceaneering International in the second quarter valued at about $458,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Oceaneering International by 97.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,822 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 5,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Oceaneering International by 101.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 38,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas industry, as well as to defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services.

Recommended Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oceaneering International (OII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.