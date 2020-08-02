Albertsons Companies Inc’s (NYSE:ACI) Quiet Period Will End on August 5th

Albertsons Companies’ (NYSE:ACI) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, August 5th. Albertsons Companies had issued 50,000,000 shares in its IPO on June 26th. The total size of the offering was $800,000,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. During Albertsons Companies’ quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ACI shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.44.

NYSE:ACI opened at $14.86 on Friday. Albertsons Companies has a one year low of $13.72 and a one year high of $16.50.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $22.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.62 billion. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 4,675,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total value of $71,398,336.02. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Albertsons Companies stock. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Albertsons Companies Inc (NYSE:ACI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 81,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,277,000.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. Its food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 2,252 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Pavilions, Star Market, Carrs, and Haggen; and 1,726 pharmacies, 1,290 in-store branded coffee shops, and 402 adjacent fuel centers.

