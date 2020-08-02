Advanced Photonix, Inc.’s (NYSEMKT:API) Quiet Period Will End on August 5th

Advanced Photonix’s (NYSEMKT:API) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, August 5th. Advanced Photonix had issued 17,500,000 shares in its public offering on June 26th. The total size of the offering was $350,000,000 based on an initial share price of $20.00. During Advanced Photonix’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

API has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BofA Securities initiated coverage on Advanced Photonix in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Advanced Photonix in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Advanced Photonix in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Advanced Photonix in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company.

About Advanced Photonix

Advanced Photonix, Inc (API) is engaged in the development and manufacture of optoelectronic devices and sub-systems and systems. The Company serves a range of global original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in a range of industries. API supports its customers from the initial concept and design phase of the product, through testing to full-scale production.

