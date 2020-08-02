ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) PT Set at C$7.50 by Raymond James

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) has been given a C$7.50 target price by equities researchers at Raymond James in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 31.81% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial increased their target price on ARC Resources from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Scotiabank increased their target price on ARC Resources from C$7.75 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on ARC Resources from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday. ATB Capital increased their target price on ARC Resources from C$6.25 to C$6.50 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on ARC Resources from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. ARC Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.86.

Shares of TSE ARX opened at C$5.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.88, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.50. ARC Resources has a 52 week low of C$2.42 and a 52 week high of C$8.39.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.26. The company had revenue of C$268.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$295.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ARC Resources will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

ARC Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and holds interest in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Cardium properties in the Pembina area of Alberta.

